Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 103.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,793,963. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03.

