Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.84. 7,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,150. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $170.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

