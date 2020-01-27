Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,610 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,802,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after buying an additional 1,109,239 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296,400 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

