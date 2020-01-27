Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 508,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,513. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67.

