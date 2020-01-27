Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,157,000 after buying an additional 130,620 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 2,101,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,604,000 after buying an additional 269,048 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after buying an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,488 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29.

