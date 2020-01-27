Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,276 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,767,573. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

