Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,650,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,003,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,169,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,593,000 after buying an additional 54,177 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of RWR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.15. 1,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,756. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $91.35 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.72.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.