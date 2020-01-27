Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 13,162.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 46,069 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,606. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0184 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

