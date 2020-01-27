Beacon (BECN) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Beacon has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $84,654.00 and approximately $752.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 476.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018073 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00119901 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,276,695 coins and its circulating supply is 1,142,387 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

