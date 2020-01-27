Beacon Securities Comments on Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Star Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.30 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday. Clarus Securities cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Shares of GSS opened at $3.01 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,742,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 320,622 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.