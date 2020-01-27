Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Reaches $34.22 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00007061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a total market cap of $34.22 million and $26.65 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03330505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00195958 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 207% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00074348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035400 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 53,887,240 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.