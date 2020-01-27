BeatzCoin Trading Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 137.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $725,799.00 and approximately $161.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000222 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BTZC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

