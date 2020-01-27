Beaxy (BXY) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Beaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $2,071.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.32 or 0.05554382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00128037 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00033584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,566,250 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

