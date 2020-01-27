Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Vincent A. Forlenza Sells 7,177 Shares

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $279.75. 1,571,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.36 and its 200-day moving average is $257.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $280.56.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 74,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 87,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,995,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

