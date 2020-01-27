Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Holdings Increased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 770.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares during the period. Bed Bath & Beyond makes up 1.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $16.35 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

