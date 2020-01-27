Beldex Hits Market Capitalization of $67.35 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $67.35 million and $1.22 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00057484 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

