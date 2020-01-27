BellRing Brands Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of BRBR opened at $22.69 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BellRing Brands stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

