Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €60.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.87 ($60.31).

FRA:BNR opened at €47.57 ($55.31) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.87. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

