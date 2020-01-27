Berenberg Bank Raises Aggreko (LON:AGK) Price Target to GBX 650

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aggreko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 851.11 ($11.20).

Aggreko stock opened at GBX 803 ($10.56) on Monday. Aggreko has a 12 month low of GBX 693.20 ($9.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 881 ($11.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 845.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 814.40. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63.

In other Aggreko news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

