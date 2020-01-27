Berenberg Bank Trims DCC (LON:DCC) Target Price to GBX 7,500

DCC (LON:DCC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of DCC to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 7,108 ($93.50) to GBX 7,241 ($95.25) in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,640 ($113.65) to GBX 8,312 ($109.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,987.10 ($105.07).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,296 ($82.82) on Monday. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,492.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,785.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.68.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

