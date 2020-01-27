Beyond Meat Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYND. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.65.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average is $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lengerich Bernhard Van sold 133,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $10,645,102.65. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,193 shares of company stock worth $27,980,893.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

