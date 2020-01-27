Bezop (BEZ) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $201,977.00 and approximately $1,418.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, Bezop has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03339697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00195556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LATOKEN, TOPBTC, Exrates, Sistemkoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

