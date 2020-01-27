BHPCoin Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. BHPCoin has a market cap of $18.04 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00010025 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, DigiFinex and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.03473185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00199255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00125644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance.

BHPCoin Coin Trading

BHPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BCEX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

