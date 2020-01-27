Binance USD (BUSD) Market Cap Reaches $21.70 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010936 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $21.70 million and $20.00 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.05523659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00128062 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002586 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032992 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 45,699,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,788,500 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

