BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.65.

BMRN traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $84.62. 1,346,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -325.46 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 78.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 130,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 57,366 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

