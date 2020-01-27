BitBar Price Tops $2.47 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. One BitBar coin can now be bought for $2.47 or 0.00028251 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a market cap of $110,414.00 and $261.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded 48% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,455.64 or 2.22229518 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,629 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

