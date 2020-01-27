Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $49,527.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,221,751 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

