BitCoen (BEN) Trading Down 0% This Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. BitCoen has a market cap of $48,274.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.64 or 0.02727766 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,751.62 or 0.98105854 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

