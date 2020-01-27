Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $122.65 million and $11.55 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00007370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bithumb, Crex24 and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003804 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026199 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000691 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00040168 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, HitBTC, Exrates, Bithumb, Kucoin, BigONE, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Coinnest, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, Indodax and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.