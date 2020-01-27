Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $211.90 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $12.10 or 0.00135583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Instant Bitex, Bithumb and Bit-Z. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $211.90 million and $90.78 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00632843 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00114683 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002641 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Kucoin, DSX, Braziliex, BitMarket, Huobi, Gate.io, YoBit, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, TDAX, Binance, BitBay, Bittrex, Instant Bitex, Bleutrade, Bithumb, BitFlip, QuadrigaCX, Korbit, Koineks, Upbit, Crex24, Zebpay, Trade Satoshi, Bitsane, C2CX, Coinnest, HitBTC, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Exrates, Ovis, Bitfinex, OKEx, Coinone, Bitlish, CEX.IO, Bitinka, Vebitcoin, SouthXchange and Negocie Coins. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.