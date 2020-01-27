Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $546,813.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $546,813.00 and $180.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00612340 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00134211 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00114540 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002555 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

