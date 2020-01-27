Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $33,081.00 and approximately $2,107.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.09 or 0.03310807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 24,643,001 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

