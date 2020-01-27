Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $34,580.00 and approximately $8,195.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00050453 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00071610 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,141.92 or 1.00487526 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 2,974.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00033213 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001526 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,558,981,011 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

