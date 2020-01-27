BitGreen (BITG) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $37,315.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00022404 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.31 or 0.02686446 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002482 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,185,649 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, STEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

