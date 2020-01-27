BitTube Market Cap Achieves $2.30 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, BitTube has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $7,776.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00730980 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003873 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001832 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 232,431,864 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube .

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

