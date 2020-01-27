BLAST 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $299,154.00 and $5.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last week, BLAST has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

999 (999) traded 202.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00074752 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006210 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000549 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 558,718,473 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.