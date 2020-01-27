Blocknet Trading 40.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $11.66 million and $33,822.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00019633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 282.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,517,433 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

