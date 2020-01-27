BlockStamp (BST) Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. BlockStamp has a market cap of $20.72 million and approximately $567.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00008763 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

999 (999) traded 206.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00074902 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000597 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006183 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000142 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001925 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,742,992 coins and its circulating supply is 26,200,026 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.