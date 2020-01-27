Bloom (BLT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.16 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Bloom has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, AirSwap, Bittrex and Upbit. Bloom has a market cap of $2.16 million and $1,022.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03339697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00195556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, AirSwap, Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

