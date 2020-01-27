Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPMC. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,883. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $102.98. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $875,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,243 shares of company stock worth $2,754,440 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 64,532 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

