BonusCloud Market Cap Tops $1.20 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1,778.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.05523659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00128062 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002586 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032992 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BXC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,950,413,722 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

