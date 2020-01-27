BOOM Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. BOOM has a total market cap of $851,793.00 and approximately $31,079.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,888,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,741,549 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

