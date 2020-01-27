BOSAGORA Hits Market Capitalization of $13.93 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One BOSAGORA token can currently be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges including GDAC and CoinBene. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $13.93 million and $265,183.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOSAGORA Token Profile

BOSAGORA's total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,051,209 tokens.

BOSAGORA's official message board is medium.com/bosagora. BOSAGORA's official website is www.bosagora.io.

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOSAGORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

