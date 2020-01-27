BOScoin (BOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.09 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054137 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,213,925,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,148,755 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.