BP (LON:BP) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.76) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.13 ($8.07).

Get BP alerts:

LON:BP traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 476.95 ($6.27). The stock had a trading volume of 30,472,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock has a market cap of $96.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 484.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 502.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £320.67 ($421.82). Insiders acquired a total of 193 shares of company stock valued at $94,662 over the last ninety days.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.