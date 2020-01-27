Brickblock 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.00 (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052466 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00072505 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,867.35 or 1.00871908 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 2,974.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00041544 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

About Brickblock

BBK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

