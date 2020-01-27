British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $20.72 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,553 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $158,275,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $122,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after buying an additional 1,080,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $86.09. 5,685,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,833,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

