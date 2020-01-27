British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 11,074 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.8% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 261,230 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $81,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after acquiring an additional 196,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 237,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after acquiring an additional 184,420 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

TMO traded down $2.57 on Monday, hitting $331.11. 744,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,488. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.90 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.