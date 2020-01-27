British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 148,193 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,193 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 18.0% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.21% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $424,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $325.90. 515,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,209. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $263.35 and a 1-year high of $334.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

