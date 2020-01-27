British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 19,900 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.9% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 343.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 648,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,833,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 25,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,711,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

